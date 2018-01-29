CHENNAI: Over 93 per cent of children below the age of five were immunised during the first phase of pulse polio campaign across Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Greater Chennai Corporation achieved 94.17 per cent coverage.

A health department press release said over 71 lakh children were targeted and 66.1 lakh were covered in the first phase. Remaining children will be covered on Monday and Tuesday by door-to-door visits. Government hospitals and primary health centres will administer polio drops round-the-clock. Parents cantake their children to any of these institutions near their house.

Over 70.58 lakh children were targeted in Chennai Corporation limits and 66.46 lakh were immunised. This came to 94.17 per cent coverage. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the pulse polio campaign here.