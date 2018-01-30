MADURAI: Southern Railway, Madurai division, has announced 26 more summer special trains to tackle the rush during the summer this year. As press release issued by the division said, “As on January 29, Southern Railway Madurai division has announced 155 summer special trains. In addition to this, special fare special trains between Thiruvananthapuram - Karaikal (via Madurai) has also been introduced. Train number 06046 Thiruvananthapuram - Karaikal special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 3.25 pm on Wednesdays from April 4 to June 27 and reach Karaikal at 3.45 am.

