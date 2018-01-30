CHENNAI:The number of party districts in AIADMK, which stands at 50 now, may go up to 65 to 70 in the coming days. This will be among other issues that are to be discussed during the party’s district secretaries’ meeting scheduled for February 2 and a decision is likely to be announced soon.

“Increasing the number of party districts has been under consideration for quite some time. Some of the party districts which have many Assembly constituencies can be now bifurcated to give opportunities to more functionaries at the district level. After the expulsion of many functionaries who support TTV Dhinakaran, such a measure becomes necessary. A decision on is likely soon,” a functionary told Express.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the drive for enrolling new members into the party as well as renewal of existing memberships. The first set of membership forms were received by Palaniswami from Panneerselvam, after paying the cost. Following this, functionaries from various districts received the forms. Each bundle has got 1,000 forms and through each form, 25 can be enrolled.

Answering queries from mediapersons, Panneerselvam said, “At present, the total number of members is above 1.5 crore and the party functionaries are working to increase the number. The membership forms we brought today have already been exhausted.” Only those who have renewed membership cards are eligible to vote in the organisational elections of the AIADMK which will begin, once this drive is over.

Pruning on as 120 sacked

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, in a joint statement, announced that 120 functionaries of the party from Sivaganga district had been expelled for anti-party activities and directed the cadre not to have any truck with them.