CHENNAI:THE Madras High Court has directed the AICTE not to take any punitive action against certain Deemed to be Universities in the State for not responding to its notification relating to approval.

Justice R Mahadevan gave this directive, while entertaining a batch of writ petitions from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore and Veltech Deemed University in Chennai and others on Monday.

The writ petitions sought to declare a public notice issued by the AICTE in 2017 for approval for 2018-19 as unconstitutional and ultra vires of the UGC Act and consequently declare the same as inapplicable to the petitioner universities.According to VIT senior counsel K Doraisamy, the AICTE has released a public notice inviting applications for approval from all existing and proposed technical institutions for conducting technical programmes/courses including course of management for the academic session 2018-19. In the notification it was specifically stated that institutions - Deemed to be Universities - seeking approval for the first time from the AICTE (in compliance with the order dated November 3, 2017 of the Supreme Court) shall submit an application as a new one.

The Supreme Court judgment is applicable only to the institutions offering technical course degrees awarded through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Nowhere it was stated in the judgment that every Deemed to be University should get the approval from the AICTE, Doraisamy contended.

Representing Veltech Deemed University, another senior lawyer P Wilson submitted that the petitioner university has been established under section 3 of the UGC Act and all provisions of this Act shall apply to such an institution as if it were a university within the meaning of clause (f) of section 2 of the AICTE and the UGC Acts.

After declared as a Deemed to be University, the petitioner institution has been functioning under the guidelines of the UGC and every year the minute book which contains the entire conduct of petitioner institute has been sent to the UGC. Therefore, the overall performance of the institute was being monitored annually by the UGC and the HRD Ministry. Hence, the AICTE has no power to insist on the petitioner university seeking its approval as a new one, Wilson added.