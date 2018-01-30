CHENNAI:Much to the surprise of MTC bus commuters, the minimum bus fare remained at Rs 5 on Monday, despite the state government’s announcement on Sunday that the fares have been reduced marginally.

The reason: while the government reduced the minimum fare by Rs 1, by a separate order on Sunday, Rs 1 insurance cess was extended to even the ordinary-category buses.The earlier order on January 19, which sharply hiked fares, had exempted ordinary-category buses from the insurance cess. But the recent order extended it to ordinary MTC buses, while sparing town buses operated in other cities and towns in the state.

“Based on media reports, I gave Rs 4 to go to Parrys from Chennai Central, but conductor asked me to pay Rs 5 and said there was no change in the ticket fare,” a disappointed flower vendor at Parrys told Express.

Because of the insurance cess, fares for ordinary buses remained almost at the previous levels. Only in Express and Deluxe buses were the fares slightly reduced — but even that was only by Rs 1 or Rs 2.

Commuters, who earlier paid Rs 35 to travel from Perambur to Thiruvanmiyur on Deluxe buses, which have 13 stages, were charged Rs 33 on Monday. Express bus fares stood at Rs 24 as against Rs 25, while ordinary fares remained Rs 16. For routes that have 15 stages, Deluxe fares dropped to Rs 35 from Rs 37, express fares dropped from Rs 27 to Rs 25 and ordinary fares remained Rs 17.