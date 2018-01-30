CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the first unit of 1,320-MW super-critical thermal power project at Udangudi in Thoothukudi district through video conferencing in Chennai on Monday.

The Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) is to execute the coal-based power plant project with the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil works. And it is to be funded by the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said the 2X660-MW coal-based power plant would start generating power by 2021-2022, making Tamil Nadu a power-surplus state in the country. “It will increase the power of state and operational utility,” he said.

He said that power projects worth Rs 46,821 crore were progressing well to augment the power capacity of the state by 6200 MW additionally.

“We are also planning to improve the power capacity by another 9300 MW at an estimated cost of Rs 53,890 crore,” he added. Stating that the Tamil Nadu Transmission Commission had emerged as a topper in the country for 2016-17 in commissioning the high-voltage lines and secured second position in installing power sub-stations, he said that 59.97 lakh households had been given power supply since 2011. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the government was mulling plans to improve the power infrastructure of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 1. 71 lakh crore to augment the power capacity of 15,500 MW.