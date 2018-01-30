Cadres of DMK and its allies staging a road roko against the bus fare hike at Saidapet during peak hours on Monday | Express

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the previous DMK regime for the financial woes of the State-run transport corporations, DMK working president MK Stalin on Monday sought to pass the blame on to the AIADMK government before his party came to power in 2006.

Talking to reporters during the road roko here, he noted that the government, led by his father M Karunanidhi, did not hike bus fares even by a single paisa during 2006-11 despite bureaucrats advising a hike.

“When we came to power in 2006, the previous AIADMK government left behind an arrear Rs 501.56 crore of Provident Fund of the transport employees. It was our government that settled that arrears. Moreover, the AIADMK government then left the transport corporations bleeding with a loss of Rs 397 crore,” he said.Stalin recalled that his party’s government improved the daily ticket collection to Rs 20.46 crore against Rs 12.90 crore when the tenure of the AIADMK government ended in 2006.

The fact that “we did not increase the fare” despite an advice from the bureaucrats revealed whose heart was full of mercy, he said, adding that the current steep hike was the result of the administrative failure of Palaniswami and not the failure of transport corporations.He warned that the opposition parties would intensify the protest if the government failed to fulfil their demand for a total rollback of bus fare hike.

Alleging that certain persons in power had obtained new bus routes, Stalin warned that he would move the court over the issue after collecting information on the benami names.

Opposition leaders court arrest

Top leaders of the opposition parties, including DMK working president MK Stalin, courted arrest on Monday while staging road roko across Tamil Nadu, pressing their demand for a total rollback of the bus fare hike.At Kolathur here, Stalin led the opposition parties, taking out a rally before squatting on the road at the Peravallur-Agaram junction blocking movement of vehicles.MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK leader Thol. Thiruma-valavan and DMK MLA Ma Subramanian courted arrest at Saidapet, demanding total rollback of the bus fare hike.

Detention spree

In Royapettah, TNCC president S Thirunavu-kkarasar and DMK MLA J Anbazhagan led the agitation before courting arrest.