CHENNAI: An AIADMK cadre, who has moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the makers of the Tamil feature film ‘Thaana Serndha Koottam’ starring Surya and Keerthi Suresh in the lead role, to remove certain lines from the song ‘sodakku mela sodakku poduthu’, has been directed by the court to submit the English translation of the song by February 9.

The court gave the directive, while passing an interim order on a PIL petition from P Sathish Kumar on Monday. Petitioner contended that the lines ‘veratti veratti velukka thonuthu, athigara thimira, veratti veratti velukka thonuthu’ in the song was defamatory as it portrayed politicians and those who are in power in bad light. The lines would also instigate violence among the people, more particularly the youths, to revolt against people in power and politicians.

He had sent a representation to the City Police Commissioner to take immediate steps to remove the line from the song. As there was no response, he filed the present petition, he added.