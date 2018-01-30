CHENNAI:Justice R Mahadevan of the Madras High Court, irked over the misleading submissions made by Godman Nithyananda in his affidavit despite repeated directions to remove them, has directed the jurisdictional police to arrest and produce him before the court on Wednesday (January 31).

The judge, however, withdrew his direction following the pleadings of the Godman’s counsel, on Monday.

It all happened when the writ petition from M Jagathalapradhapan of Madurai for a direction to the government to take appropriate action against Nithyananda and to protect the Adheenam Mutt in Madurai came up for further hearing on Monday. The petitioner also wanted the court to permanently prevent Nithyananda from interfering in the affairs of the mutt.

After noticing that Nithy had failed to rectify the misleading statements made in his affidavit even after repeated warnings, the judge observed that he is not above all. Only law prevails over anything in this court. “Get the warrant from the court registry and arrest him,” the judge told the police personnel present in the court.

When the judge passed on to next case, Nithyananda’s counsel made repeated requests not to arrest his client and pleaded for a day’s time to rectify the mistakes.Heeding to the request, the judge adjourned the matter without issuing the arrest order, to Wednesday.Earlier, the court ordered the seizure of a cellphone used by one of the disciples of the Godman, who was found passing on messages about the court proceedings to some one else.

“Who permitted you to record the court proceedings? To whom were you sending the message? Don’t think that this court is a playground. I will see that your ashram is vanished. Hundreds of complaints are pending against the ashram,” Justice Mahadevan said.The judge then directed police to secure the person and verify whether he had passed any information about the proceedings or recorded them. The cellphone was directed to be kept in the custody of the court registry until further orders.In December 2017, the court passed interim orders restraining the Godman and his disciples from entering the Mutt in Madurai until further orders.