CHENNAI:Holding that right to drinking water was a basic human right and arrangements for adequate drinking water have to be made by the authorities concerned, the Madras High Court has directed the Coimbatore Water Resource Department to take a decision within six weeks on the plea to release water from the Lower Bhavani to Odathurai tank in Bhavani taluk to meet 20 villages’ requirements of drinking water.

The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the direction on Monday while disposing of a PIL petition from V K Venkatachallam, a local agriculturist.The bench directed the Chief Engineer, Water Resource department in Coimbatore to treat this PIL as a representation of the petitioner and to jointly take a decision thereon within 6 weeks. The decision shall be communicated to the petitioner within one week from the date thereof. If the representation was disposed of favourably, no reasons need be given. However, if the decision was unfavourable, the decision shall be reasoned, the bench added.