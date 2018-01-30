CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday charged that the road roko agitation, staged by the DMK and its allies, was politically motivated, aimed at creating a crisis for the government. Though the neighbouring States operate less number of buses than TN, their bus fares remain higher than in TN, he said.

Answering queries from mediapersons at the AIADMK headquarters here, the Chief Minister said, “The opposition parties had staged many agitations after the demise of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa. But now, the opposition parties are staging agitation only with a view to creating a crisis for this government. The DMK knows well the reason for the present hike. Indeed, the DMK had instigated the transport employees to strike work, demanding pay hike and are now staging demonstrations against the bus fare hike.”

Giving a detailed account of what led to the present bus fare hike, Palaniswami said 1.40 crore passengers were travelling by buses run by the State-owned corporations and more than one lakh employees were working in these corporations. At present, the transport corporations were facing severe financial losses, he noted.

“The total debt burden left by the previous DMK regime was Rs 3,392.15 crore. The arrears to be paid to the retired employees was Rs 922.24 crore while the arrears to be paid to the working employees stood at Rs 1,528.05 crore. Besides, they left around 8,500 over-aged buses and 112 assets of the transport corporations have been mortgaged. At this stage, the government headed by J Jayalalithaa assumed office and during the past six years, did not hike the bus fare and at the same time, paid all arrears to the employees,” he pointed out.

The CM also observed that during the DMK regime, the price of diesel was Rs 43.10 per litre and now it had risen to Rs 67.23 per litre. During the DMK regime, Rs 252.35 crore was given as salary to employees. Now, it has gone up to Rs 492.16 crore. A sum of Rs 541 crore is being spent on providing free bus passes to the students. Despite all these reasons, the fares had not been hiked.The CM said the transport corporations were facing a loss of around Rs 12 crore per day. Even after the bus fare hike, the corporations have to face a loss of Rs 4 crore.