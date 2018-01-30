The mother of intellectually challenged Praveen who was run over by a water tanker on January 13, breaks into tears at a candlelight vigil on Monday | p jawahar

CHENNAI: Around 60 students from the special education centre, Vidya Sagar, held a candlelight vigil at Valluvar Kottam on Monday for one of their alumnus who was run over by a water tanker after he went missing on January 13.Praveen (26), who had an intellectual disability, had gone missing on his way to his workplace after he was separated from his mother while boarding a bus.

Praveen was run over by a water tanker the next day. But the informal search team consisting of his family and teachers at Vidya Sagar, which was not intimated of his death, had kept searching till January 16, when his body was identified in the morgue.

The vigil, coordinated by Vidya Sagar, highlighted the problems faced by people with psychosocial disabilities and called for better coordination in search efforts for specially challenged people.

“Praveen’s death is a wake-up call for everyone to understand the importance of prompt search efforts by police,” said Rajul Padmanabhan, director of Vidya Sagar. “He was a valuable, contributing adult. Despite lodging FIRs in three police stations, his case was not given priority,” she told.

Vidya Sagar put forth three demands to the government at the vigil: Bilingual, easy-to-read versions of the standard operating procedure for locating missing vulnerable adults to be made public as part of TN police’s citizen charter; cross-developmental training module for first responders to be developed in association with disability advocacy groups and a standard ‘This is me’ card and priority system.