CHENNAI:Tension prevailed at the Chennai airport, when a 29-year-old man allegedly fell to death from an elevated ramp at the domestic terminal on Monday. Police are probing if it is an accident or a suicide attempt.The man identified as Chaitanya, hailing from Vijayawada, fell from the departure bridge near gate number 4 and died on Monday morning at 6.30.

Investigations pointed out that the victim had come to the city to visit his friend after which he reached the Chennai airport and had spoken to someone over the phone before he fell from the bridge from a height of about 40 feet. Probe was on to find out if the man accidentally fell when he went near the railing which was wet due to the fog or attempted suicide. “Only after a probe and scanning the footage, we would be able to find the cause,” added the source.