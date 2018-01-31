CHENNAI:The Income Tax department proposes to quiz deposed AIADMK leader Sasikala in the alleged tax evasion case after they claimed to have recovered original documents pertaining to shell companies from two chambers belonging to her at Poes garden residence of former CM Jayalalithaa.

A senior Income Tax official told Express that a letter to jail authorities have been sent by the Income Tax department to quiz Sasikala, whose relatives, aides and kin’s premises were raided in more than 187 places.“We have sent a letter but no date has been fixed yet,” the official said while reacting to media reports that Sasikala will be quizzed next month.

Income Tax department claimed that they have got vital clues pertaining to shell companies linked to jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala, her close relatives and aides from her chambers in Poes Garden.Incriminating electronic documents were recovered from the premises. The documents were not erased from the electronic devices and during the initial assessment by I-T officials it was found that the electronic devices had all original documents pertaining to shell companies.

Concealment of tax to the tune of Rs 1,430 crore

The searches of the premises belonging to aides and relatives of TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala, revealed the initial concealment of tax to the tune of Rs 1,430 crore. However, sleuths had said that the aides and relatives of Sasikala were not forthcoming about the shell companies.