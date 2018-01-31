CHENNAI:The inquiry commission into the death of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Tuesday allowed VK Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, to cross-examine 22 witnesses who had already completed their deposition and provided copies of their evidence to her counsel.

The copies of evidence of three witnesses Sivakumar, Balaji and Poongundran could not be given as they are yet to depose fully.Further, accepting the prayer of Sasikala’s counsel, the commission adjourned its proceedings for 15 days and directed that Sasikala should file her response in a sworn-affidavit within seven days of receipt of this order. Hereafter, Sasikala or her counsel should cross-examine the future witnesses then and there or by getting time of a day or two after examination of each witness, if necessary. Thus, the commission has rejected the plea of Sasikala that she should be allowed to cross examine all witnesses only after they completed their deposition.

In its 23-page order, the commission felt that “Sasikala ought to have filed the affidavit before the commission at the first instance itself. However, she had contended that ‘she will set her defence’ at a later point of time, that is after the completion of Commission’s evidence. Thus, she decided to disclose depending upon the outcome of Commission’s evidence, but not the entire truth on her own.”