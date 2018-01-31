CHENNAI:PMK youth wing leader and Lok Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday alleged that the benefit of a marginal slash of bus fare was not passed on to commuters in Chennai as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation was still charging the hiked fare.

In a statement, he said instead of collecting `4 as minimum fare, after slashing of fare by `1, the MTC was charging `5 saying that the additional cost of `1 was insurance cess.“It is fraudulent and unacceptable that for ordinary city buses despite marginal reduction of fare, a route covering a distance with 13 and 15 stages was charging only the hiked fare of `15 and `17 respectively, and therefore there is no actual reduction. Thus, commuters were denied the relief after the revision of fares,” he said.Asking the government not to deceive the people, Anbumani demanded complete withdrawal of the fare hike and steps to strengthen transport corporations.