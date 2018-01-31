CHENNAI:Political parties on Tuesday strongly condemned the police lathi charge on students protesting against the bus fare hike at various places in Tamil Nadu.DMK working president M K Stalin, in a tweet, urged the State government to give up oppressive measures to contain the protests. “I strongly condemn the lathi charge against the students. The government should give up resorting to oppressive measures, instead it should rollback the hiked fare,” he said.

Expressing anguish over foisting cases under stringent provisions of law against students, G Ramakrishnan, State secretary of CPI-M, wanted the government to drop all cases against them.

PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that the State government was afraid of the voluntary protests of students demanding withdrawal of bus fare increase. “The government wants to suppress the stir, but it cannot achieve what it wants,” he said in a statement.

He said students were brutally assaulted by police at Chennai Ayanavaram and Otteri in Vellore. Cases under stringent provisions had been registered against students of Thiagarajar College, Madurai.