CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday inaugurated a scheme to identify hearing disabilities in toddlers ( one to three years old) at the Vadapalani community centre, via video- conferencing.

The Rs 3,30,77,600 scheme which will help identify hearing problems at an early stage in infants will kick of in 11 ‘Thaai Saey’ (mother-child) hospitals in the city and government hospitals/ health facilities in Sivaganga district as a pilot project.

According to an official release, the objective of the project is to identify the amenities required to treat infants with hearing disabilities within six months and to provide better treatment in future. The Chief Minister also inaugurated 300 speakers at traffic signals set up at a cost of Rs 44,82,000 to help people with hearing disabilities to cross the roads. He inaugurated one such signal at the unmanned crossing at Kamarajar- Besant junction, via video-conferencing.

Speakers at traffic signals

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 300 speakers at traffic signals set up at a cost of Rs 44,82,000 to help people with hearing disabilities to cross the roads. He inaugurated one such signal at the unmanned crossing at Kamarajar- Besant junction