Call to break trade ties with Karnataka for a week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an all-party meeting at Karnataka decided to appeal against the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery water-sharing issue, the Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kulu (Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee) in Tamil Nadu has demanded that the State government impose economic sanctions on Karnataka for a week.

The Karnataka parties have together decided to challenge the formation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and also to raise the issue in Parliament.The Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kulu has alleged that the TN government has begun celebrating the establishment of the Authority even before water is released to the State.“CM Edappadi K Palaniswami has remained silent on the developments,” P Maniarasan, coordinator of the committee said and urged the CM to halt interstate trade for a week in retaliation for Karnataka’s refusal to release water.