Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government deputed two officials to help simikot pilgrims

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami says Tamil Nadu House officials in Delhi into overdrive to bring body of Theni man, who died of illness.

Published: 05th July 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2018 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam taking part in a special meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Tamil Nadu Branch. Speaker P Dhanapal chaired the meeting | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday informed the Assembly that 18 pilgrims from Chennai, who were stranded in Nepal, had returned to Lucknow and one more would reach there by evening and all 19 were expected to reach Chennai on Wednesday night.

Arrangements were being made to bring back the four pilgrims from Krishnagiri via Nepalgunj. Besides, Ramachandran of Andipatti, one of the six-member pilgrim team from Theni, died of due illness.  Officials from the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi were taking steps to bring back his body to Andipatti by Thursday.  Responding to the issue raised by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin during zero hour, the CM said the State government had deputed two officials from the Tamil Nadu House to Nepal to help bring back the pilgrims from the State safely.

Govt studying Higher Edu Commission plan

Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan said that the government was studying the pros and cons of the Centre’s proposal to form Higher Education Commission of India which would replace the University Grants Commission (UGC). He assured that State government would not give up any rights over higher education as entitled now from the UGC.

Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said the power for granting funds for higher education would not be vested with this commission. “This indicates that the Central government will usurp this power and there is a possibility that States ruled by non-BJP parties could be given a partial treatment,” he added. The minister replied that the State government had sought the views of the Vice-Chancellors of the 13 universities in Tamil Nadu on the HECI and their views would be studied and a report would be sent to the Centre by July 7.

Soon, Tamil Chair in name of Kamaraj in MKU  
Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K Pandiarajan said, speedy steps would be taken to create a Tamil Chair in the name of late leader K Kamaraj for carrying out research on primary education. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
simikot pilgrims Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp