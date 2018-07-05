Tamil Nadu government deputed two officials to help simikot pilgrims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday informed the Assembly that 18 pilgrims from Chennai, who were stranded in Nepal, had returned to Lucknow and one more would reach there by evening and all 19 were expected to reach Chennai on Wednesday night.

Arrangements were being made to bring back the four pilgrims from Krishnagiri via Nepalgunj. Besides, Ramachandran of Andipatti, one of the six-member pilgrim team from Theni, died of due illness. Officials from the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi were taking steps to bring back his body to Andipatti by Thursday. Responding to the issue raised by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin during zero hour, the CM said the State government had deputed two officials from the Tamil Nadu House to Nepal to help bring back the pilgrims from the State safely.

Govt studying Higher Edu Commission plan

Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan said that the government was studying the pros and cons of the Centre’s proposal to form Higher Education Commission of India which would replace the University Grants Commission (UGC). He assured that State government would not give up any rights over higher education as entitled now from the UGC.

Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said the power for granting funds for higher education would not be vested with this commission. “This indicates that the Central government will usurp this power and there is a possibility that States ruled by non-BJP parties could be given a partial treatment,” he added. The minister replied that the State government had sought the views of the Vice-Chancellors of the 13 universities in Tamil Nadu on the HECI and their views would be studied and a report would be sent to the Centre by July 7.

Soon, Tamil Chair in name of Kamaraj in MKU

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture K Pandiarajan said, speedy steps would be taken to create a Tamil Chair in the name of late leader K Kamaraj for carrying out research on primary education.