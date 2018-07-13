Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore disaster drill: Trainer arrested

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that the girl, who was sitting on a higher floor, was pushed by a man, after which she hit the sunshade on the first floor and sustained fatal injuries.

Published: 13th July 2018 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore-death

A screengrab from the video shows the disaster management trainer pushing Logeshwari from the second floor of the Coimbatore college.

By ANI

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Rural Police have arrested a trainer of the National Disaster Management training in connection with the death of second-year BBA student at Kovai Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science.

The deceased, identified as Lokeshwari, died after falling from the third floor of her college building on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that the girl, who was sitting on a higher floor, was pushed by a man, after which she hit the sunshade on the first floor and sustained fatal injuries.

The deceased student was immediately rushed to AMP Hospital, Thondamuthur for first aid and later referred to CMCH, Coimbatore. However, she was declared dead upon arrival.

READ| Coimbatore girl dies after being forced to jump from second floor during mock disaster drill at college

According to the FIR lodged, "...inside the college campus as a part of Disaster Management class about 20 students were given training to jump down through an emergency exit window from the 2nd-floor classroom. (It is a College main building consists of 3 floors) For safety measures, they have tied a net below to avoid any unexpected incidents. At that time the above student (deceased) was jumping down. Unfortunately, deceased girl dashed in the 1st-floor Sunshade and sustained injuries on the backside head and right neck."

At the time of the incident, Lokeshwari was participating in the training program organised in college on how to survive a natural disaster.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Logeswari's parents blamed the college management for not properly monitoring the drill and held it responsible for the tragedy.

Talking to reporters, her father Nalla Gounder, a farmer from Nathegounden Pudur, said his daughter was pushed down by the trainer, despite her reluctance to jump. He alleged that Arumugam did not have a proper trainer certificate.

Logeswari's mother Sivakami blamed the college and held it solely responsible for the tragedy. Students also claimed Logeswari was unwilling to jump.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore accident Coimbatore college girl Coimbatore disaster training drill

Comments(9)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajat
    Use of a dummy was the best he could do to give hands on training instead of using a real person. What a fool.
    1 month ago reply

  • kittu
    throw that trainer from top floor to a concrete ground
    2 months ago reply

  • Salah
    Training of any kind is expected to gain confidence of trainees by leading them not pushing them. Obviously the lessons learned have lead to the discovery of a ill devised training! The right way was to demonstrate to the trainees by the trainer falling / jumping to the ground and how he could save his life. That way the trainees would be motivated to follow and gain confidence on how to manage a disaster when opportunity shows up. So in this case, the culprit is not just the paid trainer but the entire training developer team to whichever organization it belongs.
    3 months ago reply

  • R
    Arrest the school management
    3 months ago reply

  • Rampada Rana
    In this kind of situation where safety of life is important, the trainer should be properly trained realistically. The picture seemed showing that the girl has been pushed while the trainer was quite behind the girl. How come it is allowed? when the body falls freely the head will be towards the initial position because of inertia leading to hitting of sunshade. I believe some common sense and presence of mind could have prevailed.
    3 months ago reply

  • safi
    This is our training, even army people don't die in training, what non-sense is going on
    3 months ago reply

  • Bhasi Vasavan
    School management is responsible.
    4 months ago reply

  • Rajeev
    Can the Government please ban such ridiculous and risky training programmes at schools
    4 months ago reply

  • Kalyanaraman
    When the girl was unwilling to jump. And it seems she was afraid to jump just sitting on the sunshade thinking then why that trainer pushed her. Unfortunately grown girl studying second year BBA lost her life. It is very very difficult to console girls mother and father. Why untrained people are appointed with false certificate. The Management of the college is responsible for the unfortunate incident. Compensation cannot bring back the precious grownup girls life. We public ourselves feels very much after seeing this incident.
    4 months ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp