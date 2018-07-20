Rajini’s fan club forms district-level disciplinary panels

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth’s fan club, which he has been planning to convert into a political party, has formed ‘disciplinary committees’ in each of its district units to act on complaints of misconduct by the club’s functionaries and members.

VM Sudhakar, an administrator of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, has sent a circular to all district units of the fan club in this regard and the committees will also hear grievances of the members. The committee is to be formed in each district with five members and to be headed by the district secretaries of the fan club. It will consist of functionaries from the advocate's wing, youth wing, women’s wing and traders wing.

The circular has said that the committee should meet twice a month and discuss the complaints and issues raised by the members. The complaint received by the state headquarters will also be forwarded to the district committees for action. In case of urgent matters, the committee can be convened immediately.

However, a section of the members of the fan club is unhappy with the circular. “Most of the complaints will be against the district-level functionaries and a committee headed by them will not help. At least, a state-level functionary should be part of the committee,” said a member.