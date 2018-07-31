12 years after Tamil Nadu government order, HR&CE temple gets non-Brahmin priest

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Twelve years after Tamil Nadu government, under then Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi, issued a order stating that members of all castes, with suitable training, could be appointed archakas at temple maintained by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR & CE), a priest belonging a Most Backward Caste (MBC) community has been appointed archaka in an HR & CE-controlled Ayyappan temple at Tallakulam, Madurai.

The priest, who did not want to be named, was one among 206 non-Brahmins who made up the first batch to undergo archaka training provided by the State government in 2007-08. He is reportedly the first among them to be appointed at a HR&CE temple so far.

After he completed his training, he, like others from his batch, was performing poojas at small temples.

Meanwhile, the Alagar Temple administration, managed by HR & CE called for an interview for the post of archaka in the Ayyappan temple.

The priest said he attended the interview along with five others, four of whom were Brahmins.

He said he was interviewed by an official from HR& CE department and the temple's head priest and was questioned on rituals and mantras, both in Tamil and Sanskrit.

"After attending the interview, six months ago I was sent a communication that I was selected as Priest to perform poojas in the Ayyappan temple and have been working here for the past three months," he said, adding that although the temple was small, it attracted devotees from in and around Madurai. He said he was receiving a monthly salary of Rs. 9,500 from the department.

However, joint commissioners of the department in Madurai claimed no knowledge of his appointment. The deputy commissioner who is said to have issued the appointment order could not be reached for comment.

V Ranganathan, State Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Government Trained Archakas Association said that although the appointment was to be welcomed, the main purpose of enacting the law was to appoint non-brahmins as priests in temples where agama sastras were followed.

Those sastras are followed only in big temples such as the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, Palani Murugan temple etc.

"Hope that government will soon consider the plight of the other students who were trained by the government and appoint them in the big temples where agama sastras are followed, he added.

In 1970, the TN government under Karunanidhi abolished the practice of hereditary succession of priests. In 2006, the DMK government amended the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act to pave way for the appointment of non-Brahmins as archakas, and ordered training for them. Both these moves were challenged in the Supreme Court.

In 2015, the SC upheld the State's right to appoint members of all castes as priests, but also stated that, “appointment of archakas in temples following agama rituals of individual temples concerned would continue". This order has been criticised as ambiguous.

