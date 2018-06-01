AIADMK membership renewal deadline extended to June 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday extended the deadline further for completing the renewal of membership for the party cadre and appealed to the party functionaries to engage in completing this exercise expeditiously.

Both leaders said the deadline would be June 30 and that this would be the final extension of time and there would be no further extension for this purpose.

“Party functionaries at all levels have to work like when Amma (J Jayalalithaa) was alive. Fix a target for each one of you and engage yourselves in completing that target for renewing the existing membership and enrolling new members.

“We request one and all to do this with a sense of duty. Please remember that only those who possess the new membership card can contest in organisational polls and to exercise their franchise during the polls,” Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said in a joint statement here.