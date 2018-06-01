Electricity minister trains guns on TTV Dhinakaran in Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Electricity and a key figure in the affairs of the Tamil Nadu government, P Thangamani on Thursday launched a scathing attack on rebel AIADMK leader and Independent MLA TTV Dhinakaran on the floor of the State Assembly.

While replying to the debate on the demands for grants to Electricity and Prohibition and Excise departments, he criticised Dhinakaran for using unparliamentary language to attack him.

“You must stop brushing the shoulders, it’s good for you, if not I will have to expose your misdeeds,” warned Thangamani who is a key lieutenant of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Saying that he had won the polls (in Kumarapalayam segment) in 2016 with a margin of about 48, 000 votes by showing only the face of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, the minister assailed the independent MLA for winning the elections (in RK Nagar) by `20 denomination hawala notes.

“We were not sidelined by Amma, but we were with her. We are obliged to the Chief Minister and also the Deputy Chief Minister and not to any others,” he said.

Thangamani, usually calm and composed in the front row of the Treasury Benches, surprisingly chose the floor of the House to take on Dhinakaran who was not present then.