GO closing Sterlite plant legally valid: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday reiterated that the government order issued for permanent closure of the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi was legally valid as the order was issued only after detailed deliberations with legal experts. As the CM informed Assembly of this, the State government filed a caveat petition before Supreme Court in anticipation of the Vedanta group challenging the G.O.

Responding to remarks made by RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran and MLAs of Congress and IUML during zero hour, the CM pointed out that the plant had never been sealed till now.

Referring to the remark of Leader of Opposition MK Stalin that the previous DMK regime was about to close down the plant but the AIADMK regime, which followed, extended its licence, Palaniswami said, “Stalin on May 3, 2010 told the State Assembly that Sterlite plant was planning its expansion at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. Besides, Stalin had also allocated 230 acres of land for this expansion. So, the DMK regime had supported Sterlite.”

On the other hand, successive AIADMK governments had made consistent efforts to close the plant. The process of closing the plant started in 2013 but using legal loopholes, the plant continued operations. Now, due to the steps taken by this government, the plant has been closed permanently, he said. Replying to the demand of Congress MLA Vijayadharani that Assembly adopt a unanimous resolution on Sterlite, the CM indicated it could not be done, by stating “this is regarding a private firm”.

IUML MLA KAM Abubacker intervened in the CM’s speech and said the latter was recalling the past unnecessarily. Taking exception, Palaniswami asked why the member was unduly angered at his remark and said he was only giving the facts. Palaniswami said he had not intended to detail how the DMK sided with Sterlite in the past but Stalin’s charge had forced him to do so.

Two bodies of victims handed over to family

The bodies of two victims of police firing in Thoothukudi on May 22 were handed over to their respective families Thursday, after completion of a second postmortem. The families of three of victims refused to accept the bodies.