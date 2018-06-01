Maximum demand for single day met with 15,440 MW on April 27: P Thangamani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State power utilities could meet a maximum demand of 15,440 MW on a single day on April 29, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani said in the Assembly while replying to a debate on the demand for grants.

He noted that the average power demand in the State rose to 15,300 MW from 14,800 MW. On April 27, the government could meet a maximum power demand of 15,440 MW. In Chennai, the daily demand peaked to 3,405 MW on May 29 and the government was able to meet it, he said.

The daily average state consumption stood at 200 million units in 2011 and it rose to 330 million units. On April 27, it recorded 355.73 million units per day.

Listing the steps taken to improve power generation, capacity addition and improvement of transmission lines, Thangamani informed the Assembly that 61 substations, 2,208-km-long very high-tension line, 2,894 high-tension lines and 8,936 low-tension lines were added to the power infrastructure during 2017-18.

He also stated that 7.94 lakh consumers were provided new connections during the same period.

Making new announcements, the minister told the House that four new divisions would be created in the State and 2,000 field assistants, 150 assistant engineers (electrical), 25 assistant engineers (civil), 25 assistant engineers (mechanical) and 250 junior assistants would be recruited through direct appointment through written examination.

Tribals to get basic amenities

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami assured the Assembly that the basic requirements of tribal people living in hill areas in 20 districts would be fulfilled soon. Responding to queries during the question hour, he said that at a recent meeting held for reviewing the functioning of Forest department, long-pending demands of tribal people for roads, drinking watery, sanitary and street-lights provision and education were discussed.