Namadhu Amma hails Superstar’s remarks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ on Thursday profusely hailed actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth for his remarks on the anti-Sterlite violence that took place in Thoothukudi recently. Stating that Rajinikanth had endorsed the view of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that violence erupted only after anti-social elements had intruded into the procession of protesters on May 22, the AIADMK organ said Rajinikanth had indeed taken a dig at the opposition parties which have been demanding the resignation of the CM over the Sterlite issue.