Rajinikanth tweets apology after drawing flak for yelling at reporters

CHENNAI: After facing stiff opposition from a section of media for yelling at reporters during a press meeting over the Thoothukudi police firing at the airport here, actor Rajinikanth expressed ‘regrets’ on Thursday.

On Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth visited the people injured in police firing in Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protest. The actor’s statement blaming anti-social elements for the protest leading to the death of 13 persons evoked strong opposition from various political parties including the DMK, VCK, and other organisations.

After returning to Chennai by air, while addressing presspersons the actor shouted at reporters, in response to an uncomfortable question. When reporters asked him about his allegations of involvement of anti-social elements in the anti-Sterlite protest, the actor lost temper and yelled at the reporters.

Subsequently, the Chennai Press Club condemned the actor’s behaviour for raising his voice against reporters. Pointing out that the actor-politician should learn the basic characteristics of those in public life, the press club demanded his apology.

Responding to this demand, Rajinikanth expressed ‘regrets’ to reporters. In his tweet, the he said he had not intended to hurt journalists during the press meet. “The Chennai Press Club has alleged that at a press meet at the airport, I have yelled at reporters with an intimidating tone. If any reporter feels hurt, I express my regrets,” reads the tweet of Rajinikanth.

Parties condemn his remark

Political parties including the DMK, VCK and PMK also condemned Rajinikanth over his statement on Thoothukudi police firing. Commenting on Rajini’s comments, DMK working president M K Stalin wondered whether it was his own voice or the voice of the BJP or the AIADMK. “Rajini must reveal details of anti-social elements which participated in the protest,” he demanded.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan said he was shocked over the actor’s comments. “The people are protesting to prevent the state from becoming a graveyard,” said Thirumavalan. In his tweet, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss echoed the comments of other leaders, and said if people did not protest, the state would get buried in the earth.

Security beefed up near actor’s house

Chennai: Condemning actor Rajinikanth’s statement on the anti-Sterlite agitation, fringe outfits had called for a protest, following which security has been beefed up at his residence. The protesters demanded an apology from the actor for branding the protesters as anti-social. Around 200 police personnel were deployed near his residence and the entire road was barricaded and fans were allowed only after a thorough check. Rajini visited Thoothukudi and met the families of victims of the recent police firing that killed 13 people. However, his statement drew criticism from various political leaders and a few fringe outfits