Ruling party in no mood to urge DMK to cancel boycott

CHENNAI: The ruling party is in no mood to invite the DMK MLAs who have been boycotting the proceedings of the State Assembly for the past two days. When MLAs belonging to Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and TTV Dhinakaran made an appeal in this regard, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Speaker O Panneerselvam said the DMK MLAs chose to keep away on their own and it was up to them to come back or not to come back.

During the zero hour, Congress MLA S Vijayadharani and IUML MLA KAM Abubacker, who are allies of the DMK, and TTV Dhinakaran representing RK Nagar constituency urged Speaker P Dhanapal to call the DMK MLAs back to the Assembly as they were boycotting the session over the Sterlite issue.

While Vijayadharani and Abubacker requested both Speaker and Chief Minister to consider recalling the DMK MLAs to attend the ongoing session, Dhinakaran made the appeal only to the Speaker.

Responding to this, the Chief Minister said that just to cover up their faults regarding the Sterlite plant, the DMK had organised a mock Assembly. “Assembly session is going on here. No one has asked the DMK MLAs to abstain from the Assembly. Just as Congress and Indian Union Muslim League members have returned to the Assembly, DMK MLAs can also come back to the House to discharge their democratic duties.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam too expressed similar views and said there was no bar on DMK MLAs to return to the House because they were keeping away from the House on their own.

If Cabinet passes resolution to close down Sterlite, we will be back in House: Stalin

If the Chief Minister is to pass a resolution in the Cabinet to permanently close down the Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi and issue a government order, we are ready to step back into the Assembly, said DMK working president and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin on Thursday.

Reacting to Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement on the DMK legislators’ boycott of the session, he also said his party MLAs were ready to engage in a day-long debate on the question of who did allow the Sterlite Copper into the State.