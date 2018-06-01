Home States Tamil Nadu

Students being lured to tobacco products: Survey

A survey conducted near 33 schools in Chennai aiming for tobacco-free education institutions zone as part of the World No Tobacco Day showed that tobacco products were sold within 100 yards of all schools - which is a violation of the COPTA 2003.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A survey conducted near 33 schools in Chennai aiming for tobacco-free education institutions zone as part of the World No Tobacco Day showed that tobacco products were sold within 100 yards of all schools - which is a violation of the COPTA 2003.

The survey was conducted by Tamil Nadu People Forum for Tobacco Control, an NGO with like-minded organisations. The survey also showed tobacco products were sold within 100 yards of all schools. Also 68.8 per cent of shops had people smoking in front of the shop. Also 79.9 per cent of shops had the smoking aids, which is strictly prohibited under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The survey also showed that 90 per cent of shops did not have ‘no smoking-smoking is an offence’ signage board which is mandatory. Also 97.2 per cent of shops did not have a signage board with pictorial warning, ‘sale of tobacco products to a person under age of 18 years is a punishable offence’.

The survey also showed that many shops had direct and indirect advertisements and were purposely placed at children’s eye level, near products that attract children or at clear visibility of the children.
The organisations said that this study would be continued in other districts. Based on the findings, enforcement action will be planned.

The study was conducted near private and government schools such as Church Park, Anna Salai, Sri Ramasamy Mudaliyar Higher Secondary School, Ambattur, AGR Global School, Velacherry, Kamarajar Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Ambattur and Cholapuram High School, Avadi.

