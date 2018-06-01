Home States Tamil Nadu

TASMAC revenue dips by Rs 201 crore even as beer exports rake in moolah

The revenue netted through sale of liquor by the TASMAC retail outlets in Tamil Nadu has dropped by Rs 201 crore in 2017-18 compared to figures of the previous corresponding period.

Published: 01st June 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The revenue netted through sale of liquor by the TASMAC retail outlets in Tamil Nadu has dropped by Rs 201 crore in 2017-18 compared to figures of the previous corresponding period, according to the policy note of the Prohibition and Excise department placed in the State Assembly on Thursday. The total revenue accrued in 2017-18 is Rs 26,794.11 crore. The figure for the previous corresponding period is Rs 26,995.25 crore.

The TASMAC liquor outlets were launched in 2003. Revenue earned through liquor sale touched the 10,000-crore mark in 2008-09. Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani, in his reply during the debate on demand for grants, said TASMAC had 6,215 shops earlier. After closing down shops as per orders of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa and incumbent CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and the Supreme Court, the number of retail outlets in the State was now 3,866.

Stating that recently 800 shops had to be closed on SC orders, he said TN approached the apex court against the order only because people in border areas had been straying into neighbouring states. Reaffirming the government’s resolve to implement prohibition, he said it would be done in a gradual manner.

The policy note said beer exports to other states fetched a revenue of Rs 161.69 crore during 2017-18 through collection of export fee and export licence fee. The figure for 2016-17 was Rs 87.09 crore while it stood at Rs 18.04 crore in 2015-16.

