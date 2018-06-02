Despite rumours of longer holidays, schools reopen in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools affiliated to State Board across Tamil Nadu reopened on Friday, amidst rumours that the summer vacation may get extended due to soaring temperatures.

Over 50,000 schools in the State closed for summer vacation in the last week of April. High temperatures recorded in many parts of the State led to rumours that reopening of schools would be delayed.

The morning session at schools was busting with activity with distribution of textbooks and uniforms. Students from high and high secondary classes were given new uniforms. Classes IX and X students should wear pink check shirts and light grey full trousers. Girls have to wear light grey Nehru Collar jacket and salwar suit (pink and grey).

Classes XI and XII students should wear navy blue check shirt and navy blue full trousers. Girls can wear navy blue Nehru Collar jacket and salwar suit (navy blue checks/navy blue).

The State government has revised the syllabus for Classes I, VI, IX and XI this year. Department officials said that students from government and government-aided schools will get their books on the first day itself. The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation had delivered the books for all classes, except Class XI, to district educational authorities.

“We are yet to distribute some Class XI textbooks yet. However, the books are available online and teachers can print it out if they’re teaching content from those books,” said a senior official from the school education department. Class XI books will reach the schools by the second week of June. The textbook corporation has printed about four crore books.

Training sessions for teachers to orient them about the new syllabus are yet to be conducted. The new books come with extensive use of technology, including QR codes, which some teachers are not trained or equipped to use.

“We will train sample teachers across the State in the coming days. They, in turn will help other teachers brush up on the new aspects of the revamped text books,” the official said.

Safe space for students

The school education department had issued a notification urging all schools to maintain safe and conducive learning environment for students. Health and sanitation workers fumigated schools and cleared premises of stagnant water in the last few days prior to the reopening, while school management worked on fixing broken infrastructures