Fake currency notes printing unit busted, one held in Tamil Nadu
Based on the confession made by a youth carrying large number of Rs 2000 notes, police searched a house in Velandipalayam in Coimbatore and seized fake notes.
Published: 02nd June 2018 12:01 PM | Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 12:34 PM
COIMBATORE: A counterfeit currency note printing unit was unearthed here today and 6,000 fake notes with a face value of Rs 1 crore were seized while one person was arrested in this connection, police said.
During a vehicle check early today, a youth was found carrying a large number of Rs 2,000 notes on his two-wheeler, they said.
The notes seized were to the tune of Rs 83 lakh, they added.
Based on the confession made by the accused, police searched a house in Velandipalayam in the city outskirts and seized more fake notes, meant for circulation, with a face value of around Rs 20 lakh, police said.
Besides, a computer, printer and a cutting machine were recovered, they said adding further investigations are on.