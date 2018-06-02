Home States Tamil Nadu

Fake currency notes printing unit busted, one held in Tamil Nadu

Based on the confession made by a youth carrying large number of Rs 2000 notes, police searched a house in Velandipalayam in Coimbatore and seized fake notes.

Coimbatore city police seized Rs 1.03 crore of counterfeit currency notes that were printed in Velandipalayam in Coimbatore. (EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A counterfeit currency note printing unit was unearthed here today and 6,000 fake notes with a face value of Rs 1 crore were seized while one person was arrested in this connection, police said.

During a vehicle check early today, a youth was found carrying a large number of Rs 2,000 notes on his two-wheeler, they said.

The notes seized were to the tune of Rs 83 lakh, they added.

Based on the confession made by the accused, police searched a house in Velandipalayam in the city outskirts and seized more fake notes, meant for circulation, with a face value of around Rs 20 lakh, police said.

Besides, a computer, printer and a cutting machine were recovered, they said adding further investigations are on.

