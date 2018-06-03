Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK to end Assembly boycott

DMK working president MK Stalin on Saturday said that accepting the requests of leaders of alliance parties, his party MLAs would end the boycott of the ongoing session of Assembly.

Published: 03rd June 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

DMK working president M K Stalin at district secretaries and MLAs’ meet on Saturday at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin on Saturday said that accepting the requests of leaders of alliance parties, his party MLAs would end the boycott of the ongoing session of Assembly and would take part in the proceedings from Monday. Besides, the party also cancelled the proposed  ‘model Assembly’ to be held in three places in the coming days.  

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of party MLAs and district secretaries, chaired by Stalin, at the DMK headquarters here.

Stalin said the DMK started boycotting the session to highlight the State government’s failure to take a policy decision to close down the Sterlite plant. The government had issued only a G.O.
However, leaders of alliance parties said the DMK MLAs should give up the boycott.
The DMK conducted a ‘model Assembly’ on May 30 at the party headquarters in which its allies Congress and IUML took part.

Actor Karunas, leader of Mukkulathor Pulippadai, also took part. However, RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran said ‘Model Assembly’ would be of no use and it would only help the ruling AIADMK in fulfilling whatever it wanted during the session.

