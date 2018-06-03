Rajnath Singh calls up Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit ahead of his visit to Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday just ahead of the latter’s visit to Delhi on Sunday. Singh is said to have discussed many issues with Purohit.

However, Raj Bhavan officials said it was a routine call. The discussion assumes significance in the wake of recent developments, including police firing at Thoothukudi over the Sterlite issue, clash in Kachanatham village in Sivaganga district, and general law and order situation.

The Tamil NaduGovernor is scheduled to board a morning flight to Delhi on Sunday and he will stay there till June 7. During his stay, he has sought audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh.

On June 4 and 5, the Governor will attend the 49th conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors, which will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On June 4, the conference will see briefings and presentations on flagship programmes of the Government of India and on internal security. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor will address the gathering.

Higher education in State universities and skill development for employability will be discussed in the third session.

In the fourth session, Governors and Lieutenant Governors will discuss steps taken on the report ‘Rajyapal - Vikas Ke Rajdoot: Catalytic Role of Governors as Agents for Change in Society’.

On June 5, ideas on how to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi would be deliberated.