State and Central human rights panels begin probe into firing

THOOTHUKUDI: The members of the State and National Human Rights Commissions on Saturday began their investigations into the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters and the subsequent violence here.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) members, including retired judge Jeyachandran and bureaucrat Chitharanjan Mohandass, visited the protest site at the collectorate in the presence of District Revenue Officer (DRO) Dr M Veerapan and Assistant Superintendent of Police Selvanagarathinam. The team inspected the damages incurred on the collectorate building during the stone pelting, and the government vehicles gutted out in the violence.

The team also conducted a discussion with district Collector Sandeep Nanduri, SP Murali Rambha, Tirunelveli Range DIG Kapil Kumar Saratkar on the developments, before leaving to observe the damages on the Sterlite Copper employees’ residential quarters.

The SHRC team visited the gunfire victims at the Thoothukudi medical college hospital and inquired about the police firing incidents. The SHRC members also visited the houses of Karthick, Shanmugam and Kanthaia, who were killed in the police firing and condoled their deaths before leaving for Chennai.

Meanwhile, the members of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) landed in Thoothukudi for probing the police firing on Saturday evening.

The team headed by Pupul Dutta Prasad and members Rajvir Singh, Nitin Kumar, Arun Tyagi and Lal Bahar too inspected damages incurred by the collectorate building during the stone pelting and the Sterlite employees’ quarters that was set fire by the mob after the police firing on May 22. This team too held a discussion with Nanduri. The NHRC team would continue the probe till June 7, said official sources.

194 arrested so far over post-firing violence

Thoothukudi: Police have so far arrested 194 persons in connection with the violence that broke out after the police firing that happened on May 22 and 23. According to sources, the arrested were produced before judicial magistrates and remanded in custody. Some of the key persons arrested by police include Naam Tamilar Katchi state coordinator Viyanarasu.