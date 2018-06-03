Tamil Nadu: Over 1.5 lakh apply for engineering courses this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been a slow, but consistent increase in the number of engineering aspirants in the State over the last three years, according to data released by Anna University on Saturday.

Over 1.5 lakh students applied for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2018 before 6 pm on Saturday - the last date for applying.

1.38 lakh students registered for admissions in 2016 and 1.45 lakh in 2017. Although there is a marginal increase to 1.5 lakh applicants this year, almost two lakh seats are available.

There are 560 colleges that students can get in through TNEA 2018.

Nearly 7,500 candidates applied on the first day after registration opened online. The number of applicants per day dipped gradually over the following days. However, there was a surge in registration around May 17, when Madras High Court directed Anna University to accept Demand Drafts as a form of payment. The numbers have gone down again since.

Roughly about 25 per cent of the candidates who apply, will not show up for counselling, said V Rhymend Uthariaraj, Secretary, TNEA, speaking to Express. “Even when about 1.4 lakh students applied last year, only 80,000 students joined college,” he said.

The certificate verification for applicants will be from June 8 to 14, he said adding that the schedule and slot for certificate verification will be released by Monday. Students will have to carry their certificates for verification to the nearest TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC).

He added that random numbers will be allotted to all applicants on Monday. The highest random number will serve as a last-resort tie-breaker among applicants with same scores. He said that the rank list will be released in the third week of June.

At least 720 additional seats were created this year as regional campuses of Anna University in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore, which only run postgraduate engineering courses, will have undergraduate courses also from the coming academic year.

The online registration was received widely as over 90 per cent of students opted to apply for admissions from their homes. While 1,40,633 applied online, only 12,307 applied through TFCs.