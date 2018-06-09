Stress on human element of Human Resources in Tamil Nadu

Home States Tamil Nadu

The feeling portion of HR is almost forgotten and if that is eliminated, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can possibly do a far better job than an HR professional, said Harish Devarajan, leadership coach

Published: 09th June 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The feeling portion of HR is almost forgotten and if that is eliminated, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can possibly do a far better job than an HR professional, said Harish Devarajan, leadership coach and consultant, Independent Director, Bank of India, and Executive Director, Totus HR School.

He stressed the importance of the human element in HR at a panel discussion organised at the Madras Management Association to discuss the book, ‘HR Here and Now: The Making of the Quintessential People Champion,’ co-authored by Ganesh Chella, founder, Totus Consulting and Coaching Foundation India, VJ Rao, leadership coach and Executive Director, Totus Consulting, and Devarajan himself.

“If you leave it to AI, they will look at certain words in the resume and that is where AI will fail,” said Devarajan. “These are the pitfalls of automated HR... HR professionals have to take the pain to understand what the employees feel. A decision should not be taken based on what the HR professional thinks is good for employees or what the bosses have asked them to execute.”

The authors emphasised the role that HR plays in organisations and in turn national building.
“If India has grown exponentially since 1991, it could not have happened without the contribution of HR,” said Chella. “Execution capabilities of HR professionals have never been better. If businesses have grown, it is because the new generation of HR professionals have the ability to execute exceptionally.”
However, he added that one of the biggest challenges that HR faces today is job mobility.
“While HR preaches job mobility, it is this job mobility within HR which is posing a serious problem for the future,” he said.

Devarajan said that senior HR professionals not taking ownership of younger professionals and HR professionals not owning up to development of themselves were other issues that needed to be addressed.

Artificial Intelligence

