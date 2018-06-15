PM Narendra Modi should focus on issues in the country than Tamil Nadu: Former Telecom Minister A Raja

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A Raja stated Prime Minister Modi is focusing on AIADMK gaining support in Tamil Nadu rather than addressing the issues happening across the country, during the public meeting held in Nagercoil on Thursday.

Addressing the media persons, Former Telecom Minister A Raja stated that they have celebrating Kalaingar Karunanidhi 95th birthday everywhere. Kalaingar has given electricity to 12,000 villages in Tamil Nadu and has given equal rights in property to women. He has also built 56,000 drinking water tanks in Tamil Nadu.

"When BJP's election campaign, they stated that they would given employment to 2 crore people every year, however, none of that happened," he added. He said that under the BJP government, many crimes have been happening across the country and they have to address it.