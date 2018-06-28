Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man, wife try to kill selves over Chennai-Salem Green Express Corridor land acquisition

When the revenue officials came to mark their land for the project, the couple opposed it and doused themselves in kerosene to set themselves ablaze.

Published: 28th June 2018 02:59 AM

Image of fire used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A couple tried to set themselves on fire when officials tried to mark their farmland for the proposed eight-lane Chennai-Salem Green Express Corridor (GEC) project, near Chengam on Wednesday.

Elango and Shanth own a farmland in Nachipattu village in Chengam taluk. When the revenue officials came to mark their land for the project, the couple opposed it and doused themselves in kerosene to set themselves ablaze. However, the police immediately arrested them.   

Bishops oppose project

Madurai: Terming the expressway project a ‘brutal scheme’, the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council extended its support to the agitations against the project.

In a press release, TNBC president Antony Pappusamy alleged that the government had tricked the people by highlighting the compensation, job generation and growth. Further, he said that terming protesters as fringe elements and extremists and imprisoning them were  unacceptable. The protests against the project were justified as the livelihood of people was under stake, the council noted.  

Project against public: Kani

Coimbatore: Accusing the State government of not conducting a feasibility study, DMK leader Kanimozhi said there was no clarity about the project.

Reacting to Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s statement on extremists’ presence in Tamil Nadu , Kanimozhi said that the RSS was the only such group active in the State.

Anbumani ready for debate

Salem: Dharmapuri MP and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said he was ready for a debate about the Salem-Chennai GEC with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. Anbumani went to Ayothiyapattinam later, met the residents and accepted petitions from them against the project.

Expressway won’t save time: Anbumani         

Salem: While the GEC project was being marketed as a faster way of travel from Chennai to Salem, Anbumani Ramadoss questioned the claim and pointed out that they two cities were already connected by three different routes. “I do not know why government is saying that through this eight-lane road, one can reach Chennai quickly in 2.15 hours. How one can one travel 277 km in around three hours?” he asked. “It would be possible only if one rode at 180 kmph.”

