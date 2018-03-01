CHENNAI: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Pandian, who has been serving as personal security officer of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was suspended on Wednesday, the day he was to retire from the service.

The action was taken in view of the pending vigilance case against him. The case pertains to the allotment of a 4,800-sq.ft. housing plot to Pandian’s wife by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in 2008. Since 2006, Pandian has been working as personal security officer for Karunanidhi.

As Pandian had paid Rs 75 lakh in one settlement for the housing plot, an activist filed a complaint questioning how Pandian could have paid the amount with the salary he was receiving.

“After the AIADMK came back to power in 2011, the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa ordered a probe and the case is still pending with the DVAC,” said a senior police official.

His suspension order was issued by the Director-General of Police office on Wednesday. The suspension will also stop Pandian from enjoying the retirement benefits.

Who is Pandian?

Pandian joined the state police as a constable in 1984 in category-II (armed reserve) and was working as a heavy vehicles driver. In 2000, he was promoted as Sub-Inspector and as personal security officer of Karunanidhi. He was quickly promoted as DSP. He was expecting promotion as Additional Superintendent of Police.