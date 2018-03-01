CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice on a petition from an insurance firm praying for a direction to the DGP and his subordinates in Kancheepuram district to hold reinvestigation on an FIR registered by the Somangalam Police in terms of its complaint dated November 25, 2017.

Justice M S Ramesh, before whom the criminal original petition from Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited came up for hearing, ordered notice to the DGP and the police in Kancheepuram district, returnable in two weeks.

According to the petitioner, there was a road accident in which one K Mohan (54), employed with MM Forgings in Padappai, died, while he was riding a two-wheeler on Vandalur-Poonamallee Bypass Road near the Kishkinta bridge on February 9, 2017.

An FIR was registered and upon investigation, a final report was prepared ‘as case closed as undetected’. The FIR and the status of final report were also uploaded in the CCTNS platform, now part of the detailed accident report regime, mandated by the High Court and maintained by State Crime Records Bureau in Chennai.

While so, Mohan’s widow Sasikala and his sons Kapil Raj and Rajasekar filed three separate petitions, claiming a compensation of `42.35 lakh, `65 lakh and `50 lakh, respectively, before the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Chennai and another at the tribunal in Tiruvallur, instead of the permissible one. They alleged that a lorry, insured with the petitioner firm, was involved in the accident by producing a certified copy of the FIR issued by the Somangalam Police.

According to the petitioner company, the lorry was not involved in the said accident, as per the uploaded FIR and closure of final report as an ‘undetected’ case. By a conspiracy, the insured lorry has been falsely implicated for seeking compensation, that too by way of three claim petitions for the death of the one and same person, through three different advocates. In fact, the lorry in question was involved in an accident earlier on February 4, 2017. An FIR was registered by the Chromepet Police. Lorry driver A Narayanan, who was badly injured, was hospitalised. The lorry was lying at Kun Commercial Motors in the city for repair works as on February 9.

Contending that the lorry was not involved in any accident on February 9 as alleged in the FIR and that the FIR was a bogus one, the insurer moved the HC.

‘Undetected case’

