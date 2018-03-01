Policemen stationed in front of the house where the alleged police encounter happened in Madurai on Thursday. (EPS | KK Sundar)

MADURAI: Encounter killing returned to the city after eight years, claiming the lives of two history-sheeters. On Thursday evening around 4 pm Inspector Mannivannan, Sub Inspector (SI) Murugan, head constable Bala Murugan and three others attached to the Sellur police station went to Mandhai Amman Kovil Street at Sikkandar Chavadi, based on a tip-off, to secure the accused in connection with a 2015 murder case.

When the team reached the house, which belongs to another history-sheeter Mayakannan, where Karthik alias Saguni Karthik, Muthu Irulandi alias Manthiri and three others were holed up, the police tried to nab them.

But Karthik allegedly attempted to open fire with a country-made pistol, the police said. In a retaliation, Mannivannan and Murugan fired ‘in self-defence’ on Karthik and Irulandi. In the milee, three ga­ngsters, including Mayakannan, escaped after shoving head constable Bala Murugan towards a wi­ndow.

The gunned down goons were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead. Sniffer dogs were brought to the crime scene to find if more arms were hidden.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Manivannan said Saguni Karthik and Muthu Irulandi were involved in several cases and were wanted by Madurai City and Rural police, and also in Ra­m­anathapuram.

The encounter was informed to the higher officials and Madurai district Superintendent of Police visited the spot as it falls under the Allanganallur police station limits. Further forensic experts were called in and the country made pistol used by the gang was confiscated.

Higher police officials including Deputy Commissioner (L&O) Madurai City V Sasi Mohan, officials from SBCID, Q Branch visited the spot and held enquiry.

He also said that 5 murder cases and 14 other attempt to murder cases, dacoity cases were pending on Saguni Karthik and Muthu Irulandi was involved in 4 murder cases and 11 other cases including attempt to murder.

S P Manivannan also said that a detailed report will be sent to the higher officials and an enquiry will be conducted on the encounter. He also affirmed that efforts were taken to secure the rest of the gang member who escaped from the scene.

An FIR was filed on the encounter incident by Allanganallur police. Further taking cognizance of the offence, the district Collector Veera Raghava Rao said that after receiving a report from the police, a Magistrate enquiry, either judicial or executive will also be conducted.

Meanwhile, the body of Saguni Karthik and Muthu Irulandi was kept in GRH for post mortem.

A initial report will be submitted to the concerned jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate and the magistrate would visit the site and also the post-mortem examination will be conducted in the presence of Magistrate on Friday morning.

And thereafter, after completing the formalities, the bodies of the accused will be handed over to the family members.

It may be recalled in the year 2010, the Madurai City police under the supervision of encounter specialist Velladurai encountered two criminals Kavi Arasu and Kallu Mandian who were involved in several dacoities and rape cases, in Theppakulam police limits.

Gang rivalry

Sources from the police said that reprisal of gang rivalry between DMK functionary V K Gurusamy and AIADMK Councillor and former Corporation zonal chairperson M Rajapandian had led to various murders and attempt to murder cases in the city for the past 10 years.

They also stated that the criminals who were encountered on Thursday belong to Rajapandian gang and they were involved in ‘Pambu’ Pandi, murder case back to 2013 and the ‘Pambu’ Pandi is the brother-in-law of V K Gurusamy.

The Sellur police, on Thursday tried to pick the accused in the particular case, which led to encounter, they added

Unanswered questions

The house were the encounter took place is located in Mandai Amman kovil street where houses are close to each other. The neighbouring households of Mayakannan, on request on anonymity said that they did not heard any gun shot sounds. They also said that they came to know about the incident only after a group of police team reached the house.

While speaking to media, Police SP Manivannan that the police team who involved in the encounter were in mufti, which raises the question that why the police in civilian attire had weapons with them.

According to the police, few members of the gang escaped from the scene of occurrence. If one goes with the theory of the police, it is hard to accept as the house has only one exit, where the gang could not flee trespassing the police team.