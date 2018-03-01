MADURAI: At a time when the Ministry of External Affairs has been boasting of issuing passports within a week, the regional passport office in Madurai has held Irom Sharmila's passport for the past five months without citing any reason.

Irom Sharmila, the iron lady of Manipur, after her defeat in the Manipuri Assembly elections, settled down in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district with her husband Desmond Coutinho, a British national. On October 2017, Irom obtained Aadhar card for her Kodaikanal residential address. Thereafter she applied for a passport in Madurai Regional Passport office and initially her passport application was kept pending citing a few errors.

Subsequently, after rectifying the errors her application was accepted for due process. Following that, the regional passport office, as a part of a regular procedure, forwarded the application for police verification to Kodaikanal police.

The Kodaikanal police verified Irom Sharmila's residential status twice and had sent a clearance to the passport office.

Confirming the police procedure, Dindigul superintendent of police (SP) Saravanan, while speaking to Express said that they had given Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to Irom Sharmila's Passport in October itself and the report was sent to the passport office.

Meanwhile, during December, Irom received an SMS from Passport Seva stating that her passport is ready and shall be collected from the concerned office.

When Irom visited the passport office at Madurai, in person, the passport office refused to hand over the passport and she was told that her passport was kept on hold and no proper reason was given.

Speaking to Express Irom said that she was not aware of the reason for her passport being held back.

"I was about to attend the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva for addressing the Tamil genocide that held in Sri Lanka which was scheduled on March 23. Since I'm not sure whether I could attend it as my passport is still in the possession of passport office," she said.

When Express contacted the regional passport officer T Arun Prasath, he said that it is true that Irom Sharmila visited the office couple of times for an inquiry. The officer said that he would ascertain the reason why her passport was kept on hold as soon as possible.