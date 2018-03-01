CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council on Wednesday suspended licences of two doctors for a year and that of another for six months. Tamil Nadu Medical Council took the decision at its first general body meeting convened on Wednesday after the council became dysfunctional in 2016 due to serious internal differences among its members.

The two cases on which the council took action have been pending before the council for nearly two years.

One case is relating to the sudden death of an MBBS student in June 2016 who underwent hair transplant treatment at the Advanced Robotic Hair Transplant Centre in Nungambakkam.

“Dr Hariprasad Kasturi, an anaesthetist, has been barred from practice for six months. Dr A Vineeth Suryakumar, an MBBS graduate from a Chinese university, has been barred for a year,” said a council member.

The Advanced Robotic Hair Transplant Centre was also subsequently sealed by the Directorate of Medical Services.

The second case was against Dr Jayasudha and her son Dr Hari Prasad who were caught on CCTV camera removing the line supplying drugs to Jayasudha’s father, who was in the ICU of a private hospital in August 2016. Jayasudha has been suspended from the practice for a year. “Also her son Dr Hari Prasad who assisted Jayasudha in the hospital was left with a stringent warning,” a senior member of the council told Express.

There are nearly 175 cases pending before the council since it became dysfunctional in 2016 due to internal differences among the members. Only last year the elections were held after the Madras High Court’s intervention and the new members were elected.

“In over one year, there are 175 cases pending in the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. Of 175 cases 20 are serious offences. Action will be taken in these cases depending on the violation of the ethics,” said Dr K Senthil, who was elected as president of the Tamil Nadu Medical Council.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Council also passed a resolution against constituting the National Medical Commission scrapping the Indian Medical Council, an elected body.