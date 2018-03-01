CHENNAI: On Wednesday, T Rajhendherr relaunched his party Elatchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (LDMK) and promised to carry forward the legacy of politicians like Periyar, Arignar Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa. He said he was “used and thrown out like a curry leaf” by the DMK.

“I rejoined the party on Kalaignar’s invitation when he promised me a dignified post. I wonder who stopped that. I was the propaganda secretary of the party in late 90s but got expelled because I hadn’t renewed membership,” he said. He noted that MGR was thrown out of the DMK after toiling many years for its development. “In a way, it is similar to my journey. I can feel his pain.”

The politician-actor-director also added that DMK isn’t the same as it was. “It doesn’t mean I don’t have respect for Karunanidhi. He’s like my godfather. But today, he’s ailing, and the scenario has changed. I’d never blame him. Separating myself from DMK is a heartbreaking decision,” he added.

Rajhendherr declared he had no Chief Ministerial ambitions.

When asked if he would support Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, he said he wasn’t ready to lose his friendship over politics. “I am a huge fan of their films. I am not aware of their political ideologies yet,.” he said.

“I don’t want to be a politician, but rather a statesman, who thinks about the next generation. The situation of politics is sad. We need change. I am planning to involve the youth,” he said.