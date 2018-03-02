TIRUNELVELI: In a shocking incident, a class 9 student at a government higher secondary school in Kalakkad Moongiladi, who is also the class leader, was stabbed with a knife by his classmate, on Thursday. While the victim who suffered blood loss is receiving treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the juvenile accused has been detained by the police.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Kannan (14) son of Pechimuthu from Kalakkad. Being the class leader, he is in charge of overseeing the behaviour of the other students, and reporting the same to the teachers, on a daily basis. Accordingly, he had reported about the unruly behaviour of a few students to the teacher.

On Thursday, after attending the morning assembly session at the school ground, all the students were returning to their respective classrooms. When Kannan was about to enter his class, one Raja (name changed), who was among those whose behaviour Kannan had reported to the teachers, stabbed him with a knife on his stomach and thigh.

Kannan was rushed to Nanguneri Government Hospital, where doctors gave him first aid. He was later sent to TvMCH, where he is recovering. Meanwhile, the Kalakkad police have arrested Raja. Police sources said that he would be sent to a government observation home for students, after legal formalities.

The sources further said that Raja was reported multiple times by Kannan to the class teacher for his alleged disobedience. He also indulged in petty fights with Kannan, it is said.

Meanwhile, the sources said that students studying in the Kalakkad Government School got into caste-based clashes with each other. There were complaints reported at the Kalakkad police station and the police had warned some of the students.

Since the school functions at two different locations, it is difficult for the teachers to keep tab of the troublesome students.