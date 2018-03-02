COIMBATORE: Commuters today squatted on the railway track and blocked a train near Tirupur, protesting delay in the arrival of the Tiruchirapalli passenger from Palakkad, police said.

For the last few days the train, scheduled to arrive at 9.08 AM, was reaching the station delayed by one hour, putting students and office-goers to a lot of hardship, they said.

Despite complaints to the Railways, there was no improvement in the train services, the commuters alleged As it was halted to give way to another train, some passengers got down and squatted in front of the passenger train and blocked it, to lodge their protest.

They dispersed only after senior officials assured them that the matter would be take up with authorities.

Due to the protest, a few trains were delayed, police said.