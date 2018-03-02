CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 158 immovable properties worth Rs 37.79 crore belonging to two firms involved in the granite mining scam in Madurai.

An ED official said properties belonging to C Periyakaruppan, K Balakrishnan, P T Subiah and their family members running Kumar Granites and Kumar Exports were attached. Police have filed two charge sheets against the firms before the Judicial Magistrate, Melur.

The investigation has revealed that the two granite firms of Periyakaruppan, Balakrishnan and Subiah were illegally quarrying multi-colour granite stones from the non-lease hold lands. They also quarried from the government poramboke lands.

They used various machinery and explosive materials, without adhering to statutory obligations and precautions causing harm to human lives. They also fabricated documents for transporting illegally acquired granite blocks, the ED official said.

The investigation has also revealed that the firms were selling the illegally mined granite blocks in the international or domestic market in excess of the declared quantity and realised the sale proceeds. The same were reinvested in acquisition of the immovable properties and capital goods to get further additional revenues, the ED said.